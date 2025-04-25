Nuggets Coach's Statement on Russell Westbrook's Injury vs Clippers
After winning Game 1 in overtime, the Denver Nuggets have lost back-to-back games against the LA Clippers to fall behind in the series 1-2. The Nuggets could be in serious trouble playing from a game behind, and now their injury concerns could play even more of a factor.
During Game 3's loss, Nuggets standout sixth man Russell Westbrook left early and would not return, creating a gaping hole in their rotation.
Westbrook was reportedly dealing with an injury before the game, and ultimately had to end his night early after trying to play through it.
By the time Westbrook left Thursday's game, the Nuggets were already down by 18 points in the second quarter, and ultimately, his injury kept him from coming back in. Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman was asked about Westbrook's injury after the game.
"Well, something happened with his hip I believe, I'm waiting for Steve Short to tell me," Adelman said. "I went back there, he's getting treatment. They said he couldn't go in the second half, so we went a different way. There's not a lot of positives in this game.
"One positive was, with Russ [Russell Westbrook] sitting out we could throw some of the younger guys in there. See their comfort level, possibly for game four, because I don't know what his situation is yet, we'll find that out."
Through the first two games of the series, Westbrook averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc, highlighted by his clutch performance in Game 1's win.
The Nuggets certainly need Westbrook's effort and intensity off the bench, especially now that they are down 1-2 in the series. They will now move on to Game 4 in LA on Saturday, but Westbrook's status is uncertain.