Nuggets Coach's Strong Russell Westbrook Statement After Clippers Game
Despite trailing by as many as 15 points, the Denver Nuggets took down the LA Clippers in an overtime thriller on Saturday afternoon to take Game 1 of their intense first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets were led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with 29 points, 9 rebounds, 12 assists, and 3 steals on 12-24 shooting from the field, but an unexpected star came up in the clutch for Denver.
36-year-old point guard Russell Westbrook was a huge reason why the Nuggets were able to pull off the comeback overtime win, as the nine-time All-Star made multiple game-changing plays down the stretch.
Westbrook finished the game with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals on 5-17 shooting from the field and 2-6 from three-point range, but his impact went well beyond the box score. Westbrook did everything the Nuggets wanted from him down the stretch, highlighted by a couple of offensive rebounds and forced turnovers.
After the game, Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman had strong praise for Westbrook.
"Russ is Russ. Defensively, he was absolutely incredible," Adelman said. "I thought a lot of the turnovers, even if he wasn't forcing them, him roaming was causing pressure."
Westbrook is the second-oldest player on the Nuggets' roster, but he played the entire fourth quarter and overtime periods and did not blink an eye. This version of Westbrook is exactly what the Nuggets need in the postseason, and if he can keep creating hustle plays like this, he will be Denver's biggest X-factor.