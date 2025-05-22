Nuggets Executive's Statement on Nikola Jokic's Concerns With Roster
KSE Chairman and Denver Nuggets executive Josh Kroenke held his end-of-season media availability on Thursday afternoon, where he responded to Nikola Jokic's comments about the team's roster construction following Denver's Game 7 loss.
In that postgame press conference, Jokic noted that the other teams in the Western Conference were playing deeper rotations. Jokic also said that he didn't believe the Nuggets, as currently constructed, could compete for an NBA Championship.
As Kroenke's comments on Thursday confirmed, the Nuggets organization took Jokic's comments to heart.
"I heard Jokic's comments loud and clear," Kroenke said. "I think that I was thinking that before those words came out of his mouth. Just in how the playoffs, if you're watching the games, you can see yourself, as well as watching our games.
"You can see where we leaned on a lot of guys for a lot of minutes in big time moments. That has a cumulative effect that when you're playing seven game series, that can wear you down."
In addition to his response to Jokic, Kroenke explained some of the obstacles involved in acquiring that depth.
"To talk about Jokic's statement, and then to look around the NBA, our roster, a lot of it was put together under different rules," Kroenke said. "We've extended guys under this current CBA, which has tweaks to the new rules, especially at the top end of the tax bracket with your first and second aprons.
"The rules don't allow certain exceptions to exist anymore in the same way they did previously, for you to go out and get a veteran player and kind of a plug-and-play bench type player. I think those opportunities do exist if you're smart and can find value where others might not see it."
The Nuggets certainly have some work to do this offseason following their second-round exit, and listening to three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is likely the best course of action.
