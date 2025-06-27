NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Latest Post During Fashion Week
Over the last decade, very few players in the NBA have been as accomplished as Russell Westbrook. While he may not have the team success of other players, with just one NBA Finals appearance in his career, he's made history on the basketball court since joining the league in 2008. A nine-time NBA All-Star and the leader in triple-doubles, Westbrook is more than that off the court.
After a successful season with the Denver Nuggets serving as a part-time starter, Westbrook has taken his talents to Paris this offseason after declining his player option with the Nuggets to attend Paris Fashion Week. Someone who has always been recognized as one of the more fashionable players in the league, Westbrook showed fans what he was up to in France.
In a collaboration post with designer brand Feng Chen Wang, Westbrook showed off his outfits walking down the runway during Paris Fashion Week. The 17-year NBA veteran was seemingly enjoying his time, and fans took to social media to share their replies.
"So Proud ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭," one user commented.
"My goat 🔥🔥," another user added.
"Winning 🥇," a fan shared.
"🔥🔥🔥… get it Russ come thru!!!" another fan said.
"Love the collaboration! His looks are amazing!" a fan exclaimed.
"the brodie finally getting that 2017 haircut again," a user replied.
As can be seen by the reactions from the two posts, fans are happy to see Westbrook expressing his passion for fashion. While he will have a big decision to make this offseason when free agency opens up next week, it seems like he's finding time to relax before deciding where he will play his 18th NBA season.
