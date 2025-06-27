Inside The Nuggets

Nuggets Executives Reveal Free Agency, Trade Plans After NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets' new executives revealed the team's offseason plans after the 2025 NBA Draft

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets sat still during the 2025 NBA Draft without taking anyone, deciding not to give up future assets to get into the draft. They have signed a few undrafted free agents after the draft, though, bringing in Iowa State's Curtis Jones and Missouri's Tamar Bates.

Now that the draft has come and gone, focus will turn to free agency and trades, as teams can start negotiating with free agents on Monday, June 30th. Denver doesn't have a lot of flexibility financially, but they still have a certain plan.

Denver's new executives, executive vice president of basketball operations Ben Tenzer and executive vice president of player personnel Jon Wallace, say that they will focus more on free agency than trades.

"We're always going to be aggressive looking at everything, but I would say we're probably going to focus more on free agency than trades," Tenzer said. Then, when asked about what they're looking for, Wallace answered, "Bench depth. Said it before, get some more scoring in the second unit. Shooting, obviously, is one of the needs. If we can, find better point of attack defenders."

This comes on the heels of Nikola Jokic saying the team needed to add more depth. As he said, "The ones who have longer benches and rotations are the ones who are winning.” And that was seen in the NBA Finals, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers were both teams who could go 11 deep on any given night.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The big issue is, the Nuggets don't have much financial flexibility, especially after Dario Saric picked up his player option. They're a million over the first apron and about $10 million below the second apron, but they still have three roster spots to fill. They may have to make a trade for financial reasons before they start signing players.

Russell Westbrook is always an option to return after declining his player option, but he'll test his options in free agency. It'll be tough for them to significantly upgrade this roster around Jokic with how they're currently set up.

