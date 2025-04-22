Nuggets Starter Takes Blame for Crucial Loss vs Clippers in Game 2
After taking a 1-0 series lead with a huge overtime win on Saturday, the Denver Nuggets fell to the LA Clippers in Game 2 to even the series.
The Clippers were led by superstar forward Kawhi Leonard with 39 points on 15-19 shooting from the field, 4-7 from three-point range, and 5-5 from the free-throw line, while Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic had a 26-point triple-double in a losing effort.
Nuggets standout forward Michael Porter Jr. had a surprisingly impactful game, dropping 15 points and 15 rebounds, including 6 offensive, on 6-11 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three-point range. However, Porter Jr. suffered a costly injury at the end of the game.
Porter Jr. got a defensive rebound in a tie game with just 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, but had a costly turnover on a poor pass attempt. As he tried to make up for the turnover, Porter Jr. dove on the ground to get the ball back, but in doing so, Clippers guard Kris Dunn fell on top of him and injured the Nuggets forward.
Off Porter Jr.'s turnover, Clippers guard Norman Powell hit a huge three-pointer to give the Clippers a 103-100 lead, and the Nuggets were not able to overcome the deficit after that.
After Monday's loss, Porter Jr. reportedly went around the locker room and apologized to his teammates and explained the play in which he got injured.
"I made a stupid play after I got the rebound. Tried to make up for it, and somebody landed on my shoulder," Porter Jr. said.
Luckily, Porter Jr. said his injury is "nothing too serious," but the Nuggets cannot afford to suffer any injury concerns at this point. Denver's depth has been a serious concern, and Porter Jr. getting injured is the last thing they would need in an even series before heading to LA for back-to-back road games.