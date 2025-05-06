OKC Thunder Coach Breaks Silence on Controversial Decision vs Nuggets
It looked like the Oklahoma City Thunder were set to come out of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with a win against the Denver Nuggets.
The team had a comfortable three-point lead in the final seconds, but they decided to foul up three points. Unfortunately for the Thunder, they decided to foul with way too much time on the clock. It was a decision that absolutely snakebit them and cost them the game as Aaron Gordon hit a game-winner.
After the game, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault justified fouling up three points. Despite it being a decision many disagreed with, Daigneault still stood by it.
"I thought we executed the fouls pretty well, it didn't go our way tonight, but it's worked out well for us in the past," Daigneault said. "I didn't think that's why we lost the game."
The Oklahoma City Thunder head coach also added that the players may have gone up to foul three a bit early. Most importantly, he took accountability for the decision.
While fouling up three points was an absolute blunder for the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was a blessing for the Denver Nuggets. Similar to Game 4 against the LA Clippers, somehow, everything worked perfectly for the Nuggets in the final seconds of the game.
The Denver Nuggets just happen to be one of the league's best teams in the clutch, and they've proved it all playoffs.
