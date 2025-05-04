Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Clippers Game 7

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) finishes off a basket over LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) in the second quarter during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets' best player is undoubtedly Nikola Jokic, as the three-time MVP has a chance to secure a fourth this season as he contends with Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, the Nuggets have a solid supporting cast, with a mix of veterans and high-level complementary players around Jokic.

One of those key players is Russell Westbrook, who is more familiar with being a star than a complementary player. However, his impact in the first round for the Nuggets has been seen, and during a blowout in Game 7, Westbrook found himself making NBA history in the process.

According to StatMamba, Westbrook now has the most offensive rebounds by a guard in NBA Game 7 history. While the stat might be bizarre, it really tells just how the type of player Westbrook has been.

The triple-double king, Westbrook, didn't just stumble upon these offensive rebounds. Instead, he's always been a player who's played with high effort and crashed the boards. Especially in a tight series like the Nuggets and Clippers, Westbrook's ability to create second-chance points is crucial for team success.

Given Denver's big lead in the fourth quarter, they'll likely be on their way to face the Oklahoma City Thunder next round. Aside from a battle between the two MVP favorites, it will also be a matchup for Westbrook against his former team.

