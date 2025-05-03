Game 7 Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers
The Denver Nuggets are heading back home to the Ball Arena, where they will host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their first-round series matchup, which has been given the title of the best series in this year's playoffs.
The Nuggets were able to secure wins in Games 4 and 5, with Game 5 being a decisive wire-to-wire victory for the Nuggets. The Clippers, naturally, would not go down without a fight and were able to push the series to Game 7 with a strong showing on their home court in Game 6.
The Nuggets kept the game competitive all throughout the game, minus a four-minute stretch in the third quarter, which built a double-digit deficit for the team and was the reason for the 111-105 loss at the end of the game.
Nikola Jokic once again led the way for the Nuggets with 25 points. 7 rebounds, 8 assists. 3 steals, and 1 block on 50/50/50 shooting splits.
The Nuggets are coming into Game 7 with a clean injury report containing one player: DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Jamal Murray is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is listed as out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
The Clippers are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing no players.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE.
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
