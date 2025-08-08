One NBA Team is Most Interested in Signing Russell Westbrook: Report
While Russell Westbrook hasn't completely left the Denver Nuggets, the likelihood of him returning to the team seems slimmer and slimmer by the day, especially after the team acquired Bruce Brown to come off the bench again.
What comes next for Westbrook should be intriguing. His play has been too volatile to be a consistent NBA starter, but he's still a very capable player. At the same time, he's too useful not to play on a contending team.
Westbrook may have struggled in the second round of the NBA playoffs for the Nuggets, but he was a major piece in defeating the LA Clippers in the first round.
There are numerous teams that Westbrook could fit on, but there's one specific team that reportedly has the most interest.
The Top Reported Team For Russell Westbrook
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, the Sacramento Kings are the top team for Westbrook.
"The top team for Westbrook right now is the Sacramento Kings, and that has been the case since the start of free agency," Siegel said. "Scott Perry has always held an interest in Westbrook dating back to when he was in the New York Knicks' front office, and the Kings have talked with the veteran guard despite signing Dennis Schroder this offseason."
What's Stopping Russell Westbrook Signing?
It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors have kept a good portion of the NBA in limbo during free agency. One of those teams affected by their Jonathan Kuminga dilemma is the Sacramento Kings. Kuminga wants to join the Kings, and the Kings want him as well.
The only way Westbrook ends up signing with the Kings is if they trade multiple guards, like Malik Monk, for Kuminga. However, there could be other options for Kuminga at play for the Golden State Warriors.
"Whether or not the Kings will bring Westbrook in depends on what happens with their pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent that the Golden State Warriors aren't giving up easily," Siegel said. "If Malik Monk is moved for Kuminga, it would make sense to waive a player like Terence Davis and sign Westbrook."
When Westbrook declined his $3.4 million player option in June, it seemed like he already had a team in mind, or that the Nuggets would pay him more money. It's clear that it won't be the latter option, and now, time is only ticking for the former MVP.