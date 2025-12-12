Nikola Jokic Reveals What Led to Nuggets' Blowout Win vs. Kings

The Denver Nuggets continued their road dominance over the Sacramento Kings in commanding 136-105 fashion for what's now their 11th-straight win away from home and their second-largest winning margin of the season.

Six players scored in double figures, the operation was clicking on both sides of the ball, and keeps the ball rolling against a Sacramento team the Nuggets have had their way with within the first portion of this regular season.

It was a performance that, for Nikola Jokic, wasn't too flashy, but managed to be a strong, "professional" win that limited mistakes on both ends of the ball, and thus, helped Denver command the entire way through.

"I think we were really professional," Jokic said post-game. "We played the right way from the beginning. We didn't have any stupid mistakes, stupid tries, turnovers. I think we had a really professional game tonight."

The Nuggets shot the ball effectively around the floor with a 59% clip from the field and 41% from three, won the turnover battle 12-16, and for Jokic himself, wound up being a typical MVP-level night of stuffing the stat sheet for an impressive 36 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in just under 30 minutes in a Denver win.

And with both sides of the ball clicking, it was a setting that the Kings, especially without the services of Domantas Sabonis in the lineup against the Joker, didn't have the firepower to match.

Is there a secret to the Nuggets putting the pieces together on the road compared to when playing at Ball Arena? Even Jokic isn't quite sure, but it's certainly a trend he wants evened out to have success no matter where Denver is playing.

"I would rather have 11 consecutive road wins, but it seems like we like to play on the road. I don't know," Jokic said.

Dec 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA

Now going back home for an extended four-game home slate, there's a perfect chance for the Nuggets to conquer those homecourt demons, starting with a meeting against the Houston Rockets after the weekend.

And for the hot hand to keep up for the Nuggets, the formula is simple for Jokic: play a smart, professional game, and the rest will fall into place.

"I mean, same thing," Jokic said of how to continue success at home. "We don't have stupid mistakes, no turnovers, play the right way, and be professional."

Time will tell if Denver finally can set the tone back at home once back from a bit of extra rest, but at least when the action takes place in Sacramento, the Nuggets clearly know what's needed to take care of business.

