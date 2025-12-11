Nuggets & Kings Each Rule Out Two Starters for Fourth Matchup of Season

In a typical NBA season, two same-conference teams that are not in the same division will only match up three times. However, due to the NBA Cup, scheduling has been unusual. The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings are set to face off for the fourth time this season already, and this is only Denver's 24th game.

After Thursday night, a sixth of the Nuggets' matchups this season will have been against the Kings, but luckily for Denver, Sacramento is one of the few teams in the league that you would want to face several times.

In their last outing, though, the Kings pulled off the upset in Denver, and the Nuggets are certainly looking for revenge in Sacramento on Thursday. However, both teams will be down two starters.

Nuggets remain without Gordon and Braun

Nov 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (C) looks on from the bench with center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Peyton Watson (8) in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As it has been for the last eight games, the Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain) and Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), as Denver continues to lean on Peyton Watson and two-way forward Spencer Jones to step up in the starting lineup. The Nuggets have also ruled out Julian Strawther (lower back injury management), who is now set to miss his 12th straight game.

The Nuggets have undoubtedly felt the consequences of not having Gordon and Braun on the floor, but Watson and Jones have done their jobs to help keep Denver afloat while shorthanded.

Kings also rule out two starters

Nov 30, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Kings will also be down a pair of starters for Thursday's game, as they have ruled out Domantas Sabonis (left knee partial meniscus tear) and Zach LaVine (right thumb soreness). They have also listed Dennis Schroder (right hip flexor strain) as doubtful.

Of course, playing without two of their top starters, Sabonis and LaVine, will hurt the Kings. However, this will give the Kings a chance to see what they look like without two of their stars, since that is the direction they are trending toward the trade deadline.

The Nuggets and Kings are set to tip off in Sacramento at 8:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, as Denver searches for their 11th consecutive road win.

More Denver Nuggets Content