Russell Westbrook Makes Viral Appearance at Aces-Sparks Game
Russell Westbrook has all the qualifications to go into the Hall of Fame and be regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. From the triple-doubles to the NBA MVP he won, Westbrook shone even more after Kevin Durant departed the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors. Now, Westbrook is currently without a team, searching for the next chapter in his career.
Westbrook spent this past season as a member of the Denver Nuggets, having one of his more productive seasons since leaving the Washington Wizards. The former All-Star could be awaiting some other moves to happen before he finds his landing spot, and recently took some time this offseason to support some WNBA hoops.
Westbrook and his wife, Nina, were just a few of the many stars present in Los Angeles for the LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA contest on Tuesday night. Other stars, including DeMar DeRozan, NBA Champion Serge Ibaka, as well as Savannah and Zhuri James. Westbrook was teammates with Ibaka during their time with the Thunder, making the NBA Finals in 2012.
Westbrook played basketball in Los Angeles with both the Lakers and Clippers, spanning over three seasons. One of the biggest stars in the league, seeing Westbrook and others continue to support the WNBA, is a great look.
In terms of his free agency, Westbrook has recently been tied to the Sacramento Kings, as he could join fellow free agent signing Dennis Schroder in California's capital.
