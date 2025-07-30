NBA Analyst Shuts Down LeBron James, Nuggets Rumors
The 2025-2026 season will be the first time that LeBron James has opted into a player option in his career. After stops in Miami, Cleveland, and now Los Angeles, James has always opted out and re-signed, or just left in free agency.
As speculation grows about which teams James may consider, it appears he could be playing in his final year with the Lakers.
Even at 40 years old, James was still selected to the All-Star Game and All-NBA Second Team, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range.
As the Lakers move into the Luka Doncic era with all eyes set on building a team around him as the franchise cornerstone, James could look to let his contract run out and finish his career on the likes of the Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, or Knicks.
However, Nick Wright of "First Things First" had some bold comments regarding the connection between James and the Denver Nuggets after a photo was shared online showing Nikola Jokic's agent, Misko Raznatovic, with James and Mav Carter.
Wright said, "I can report unequivocally the idea that this tweet or Instagram caption was about LeBron playing on the Denver Nuggets next year is unequivocally 100 percent false."
"There is a zero percent chance LeBron is on the Nuggets a year from now. That’s not my opinion. I know that," he continued.
Any deal involving James would be extremely difficult via the trade market due to his $52.6 million contract. Still, as the season moves along, chatter surrounding the Nuggets, James, and multiple other contending teams is expected to pick up depending on the standing of the Lakers.
