Nikola Jokic Admits What Went Wrong for Nuggets in Loss to Warriors

Typically, a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors would be star-studded and must-watch TV, but Sunday's meeting between the two teams was much different. The Warriors went into Sunday's matchup with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Kristaps Porzingis all out of the lineup.

With the Warriors missing four starters, something the Nuggets are far too used to, Golden State was still able to defend their home court with a 128-117 win. The Nuggets seemed to have control of the game through the third quarter and into the fourth, but the final period was detrimental for Denver. The Warriors outscored the Nuggets 33-16 in the fourth, but why did things go so wrong for the Nuggets at the end?

After the crushing loss, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic tried to explain what happened in the fourth quarter.

"They had better energy, and since I (subbed into the fourth quarter), I think it was tied score, I missed three, they made three, I have a turnover, they made like a six, 7-0 run quick, and they were up to 13, 11, or whatever. So we really couldn't find an open shot, they were finding open shot, they were making like they did the whole game. And I think we just, we had the turnovers, and we didn't have a right way to open looks," Jokic said.

Nuggets crumble in the fourth quarter

The Nuggets have had an unfortunate trend this season of losing clutch games, and Sunday's matchup against a shorthanded Warriors team was a prime example. This is a game that the Nuggets would typically win, and while their own injuries could certainly be a factor, they need to find ways to close out winnable games.

Jokic himself had an incredible performance, dropping 35 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals, and two blocks, but even the three-time MVP was a non-factor in the final period.

Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic got in his bag vs. the Warriors:



35 PTS | 20 REB | 12 AST



It’s the sixth 35-20-10 game of his career 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dW21DD6v86 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 22, 2026

As he explained, Jokic checked into the fourth quarter with six minutes left in a tie game. He then posted just three points, one rebound, and one assist on 1-2 shooting (both three-point attempts), and the Warriors ultimately outscored the Nuggets 19-8 to finish the game.

Of course, not to say the loss is on Jokic by any means, as he had an incredible three-quarter performance, but it just shows how the Nuggets, as a team, fell apart at the end of the fourth quarter.

"I mean, definitely, because we are losing the games. We are losing the games, and we are not creating open looks, so that's something that we need to change. Hopefully, we need to get better. I don't know what it is, but we need to figure it out," Jokic said about making adjustments in their approach to clutch games.

The Nuggets' schedule is certainly not lighting up after Sunday's loss, as their next three games come against the Boston Celtics, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. There is a very strong chance that at least two of these games come down to the final minutes, and the Nuggets will need to find ways to win in the clutch.