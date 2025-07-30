Inside The Nuggets

Cameron Brink Reveals Inspiration From Jamal Murray After Injury Return

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink made her return to the court on Tuesday night after a 13-month absence.

Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink made her return to the floor on Tuesday night after a 13-month absence due to an ACL injury in her rookie season. She played 14 minutes in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces, putting up 5 points, 3 rebounds, a steal, a block, and an assist. However, A'ja Wilson spoiled the return, using a 34-point, 10-rebound performance to lead the Aces to an 89-74 win.

It was a long road for Brink as she recovered. But she used every resource available to her as she worked her way back, even through the setbacks, consulting a few different stars who suffered the same injury.

Before Tuesday's game, ESPN's Alexa Philippou revealed that Brink "really leaned on a lot of other athletes, a whole village, to get through this process. She mentioned Lindsey Vonn was someone she talked with a lot. Jamal Murray, too, as a fellow New Balance athlete, was someone that she leaned on."

Brink was one of the most decorated college basketball players ever when she entered the draft, winning the national championship as a freshman, being named a three-time All-American, three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and winning the Pac-12 Player of the Year in her senior season.

Jamal Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season for his ACL recovery after tearing it late in the 2020-21 season, and it took him a while to regain his form. His 20 PPG in the 2022-23 season was his lowest of the last four seasons he's played, but he was up to 26.3 PPG in the Denver Nuggets' run to the championship in those playoffs.

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most decorated women's skiers, but she suffered multiple ACL and other knee injuries, forcing her to get a partial knee replacement recently. Those are two great people to lean on for Brink.

