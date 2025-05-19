Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook's Cryptic Statement on Nuggets Future Goes Viral

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) on a drive in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets' postseason chances seemed questionable heading into the 2025 NBA Playoffs, in large part since they fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth just days before the end of the season. However, they showed that talent outweighed coaching in this situation, finding themselves in a Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Despite all of that, the Oklahoma City Thunder proved to be too much for the Nuggets, blowing them out 125-93 en route to a Western Conference Finals berth. It wasn't just a stellar game from OKC, but also a letdown from the Nuggets. One player fans were quick to point toward is Russell Westbrook, who shared a cryptic message in the locker room after the game that has gone viral.

In a post shared by Denver Gazette writer Vinny Benedetto, he reportedly asked Westbrook if he had decided on his $3.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. In response, according to Benedetto, "He looked at his watch and asked what I was wearing tomorrow. When I said I didn’t know, he said 'exactly' and walked off."

Westbrook has had similar interactions with the media in the past, so this comes as no shock. A player who has been under heavy criticism throughout the playoffs, despite some strong performances, it's clear that he's exhausted dealing with constant questioning.

As mentioned later in the post, the Nuggets won't be conducting exit interviews this season. Therefore, the next time fans hear from Westbrook could be on a podcast, preseason media for the Nuggets, or in another team's jersey.

