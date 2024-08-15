Russell Westbrook's Ex-Lakers Teammate Reveals Darvin Ham Wants to Apologize
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets earlier this summer after three seasons in his hometown between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. Traded to the Lakers in 2021, Westbrook played 130 games for LA before being dealt to the Utah Jazz.
Westbrook played under two different head coaches with the Lakers, as 2020 NBA champion Frank Vogel was let go for Darvin Ham in the summer of 2022.
Ham was the first coach to move Westbrook to the bench, where the 2017 league MVP quickly broke the NBA's all-time record for triple-doubles as a reserve.
During a recent episode of his Pat Bev Podcast for Barstool, former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley revealed a conversation he had with Ham at NBA Summer League. According to Beverley, Ham apologized to him, and wants to apologize to Westbrook as well.
"While we was at the Summer League in Vegas, I see coach Ham walk past," Beverley said. "I haven't seen coach Ham on a personal level since I left the Lakers. Coach Ham come up to me... He [says], 'Can I get five minutes?' I'm like, 'Oh, s--t. Okay. What up, Ham?' [He says], 'I just want to let you know, Pat, I apologize.'"
Beverley said Ham admitted the veteran guard was right about the Lakers needing to practice more and work harder. Adding that Ham wasn't intending to blow off his suggestions during their brief time together, Beverley said the first-year head coach just had a lot on his plate.
"It's a lot going on fast, so you ain't going to listen to Pat Bev," Beverley said. "Not at that time."
Praising Ham for apologizing, Beverley said that is a difficult thing to do as a coach. The 12-year NBA veteran then revealed Ham wants to also apologize to Westbrook.
"Then he hit me at the end," Beverley said. "He was like, 'You got Russ' number? I wanna reach out to him, too.'"
This was a very interesting story from Beverley who recently signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC in Israel. According to Beverley, Westbrook was the first player text him after he signed his new deal.
