Russell Westbrook's Ex-Teammates Make Statement Before Clippers-Nuggets

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will play on Saturday.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Terance Mann (14) against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Terance Mann (14) against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena.
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets face off on Saturday in a Western Conference battle. Both teams dropped their respective season openers and are looking to get in the win column.

This game will be the first time Russell Westbrook plays his former team. The 2017 NBA MVP spent the past two seasons with the Clippers where he did some great things on and off the court. Asked about their former teammate after Friday’s practice, Clippers guards Terance Mann and Norman Powell both spoke highly of Westbrook.

“One of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Mann said. “Brought intensity on and off the court. It’s great to be around him… I know he’s gonna be super excited, so it’s gonna be a fun one.”

Mann laughed and said there will be some banter between he and his former teammate when they match up on Saturday, but they have not spoken about the game yet.

“I’ve known Russ for a long time,” Powell added. “… He’s been a great mentor, leader… Like T-Mann said, he’s gonna be hyped up and wanting to get a little bit of revenge. He always has that chip on his shoulder… But it’s all love. Excited to see him again.”

Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Norman Powell (24) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Westbrook made his Nuggets debut on Thursday against the OKC Thunder who he spent 11 legendary seasons with. 

Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

