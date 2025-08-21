Russell Westbrook's Free Agency Being Held Up Due To One Key Move
Russell Westbrook is going to end up in the Basketball Hall of Fame once he retires and becomes eligible; there's no doubt about that. Even though he's not playing at an MVP level and putting up triple-doubles on a nightly basis anymore, it's clear from this past season with the Denver Nuggets that he still has more to offer to an NBA team.
However, finding the right fit is a big problem. It's not that he's not a good player, but more that he won't be as effective if he isn't in the right situation. While Westbrook remains unsigned up to this point as September creeps around, a new report reveals that this wouldn't be an issue if not for a key holdup.
According to NBA reporter Grant Aftseth, the Sacramento Kings are trying to move off of Malik Monk in order to open a roster spot to sign Westbrook.
"The Sacramento Kings have been ‘trying very hard’ to trade Malik Monk this offseason, but they haven’t found a taker, an NBA source told Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal…The Kings have been trying to trade Monk to open up a spot for Russell Westbrook, who is an unrestricted free agent," Ashish Mathur wrote.
In addition, they shared that the plan would be for Sacramento to add Westbrook and bring him off the bench behind offseason acquisition Dennis Schroder.
Where Could Malik Monk Go?
For context, Malik Monk currently has three years remaining on his $77.9 million contract with the Kings, with a player option for the 2027-28 season, he'd likely accept at $21.5 million. To open a roster spot, the Kings would have to trade Monk to a team that can absorb his salary or one where the Kings can receive an expiring contract in return that they can buy out.
Based on that, some options that could work include the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Miami Heat, with the Lakers and the Heat making the most sense. With limited options and limited leverage in this scenario, the Kings could hold off making a deal if they are asked to give up assets with Monk to move off him.
