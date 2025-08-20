NBA Star Compares Differences of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are three of the greatest European basketball players in history, each dominating the game in a unique way with a tailored skill set that differs from many of their American counterparts.
Few people on the planet are better suited to explain those differences than Utah Jazz center Lauri Markkanen, who has faced each player not only in the NBA but also in international action as a member of the Finnish national team.
Ahead of the upcoming Eurobasket tournament in which all four players will be competing, Markannen broke down the differences between his three superstar European counterparts.
“Doncic’s ability to do multiple different things and his pace that he’s never being sped up," Markkanen said. "He knows how to get to a spot and he obviously can make any shot you can imagine ... His size and patience, I would say, and kind of change of speed is his biggest weapon,”
Shared Traits
Markkanen claimed that Antetokounmpo shared some of those similar traits of finesse that Doncic shows in his game, despite the widespread belief among fans that Giannis is a player who relies solely on brute strength.
"Kind of the same. Giannis is a really physical, fast, strong player, obviously," Markannen said. "It’s really difficult to play one-on-one against him, so you try to load up as a team and kind of make him get rid of the ball. But he can do so many things on the floor. So you do your scouting report, try to take something away, but I feel like he has some tricks in his bag too that make it really hard to guard."
Markkanen exuded high praise for Denver Nuggets superstar and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, calling him a "full threat" for someone's respective team.
“Jokic is really difficult to play against," Markkanen said. "His ability to pass the ball and obviously size and scoring is great for him. He’s really good around the basket. He can shoot the three. He can shoot the mid-range. His IQ and passing ability makes it really hard because you can’t help too much from the other players because he’s such a good passer. He’s just a full threat for your team.”
Jokic and the Serbian national team are scheduled to host Doncic and the Slovenian national team in an exhibition game in Belgrade tomorrow, being held at the 18,000-capacity Belgrade Arena. Serbian Basketball Federation president Nebojsa Covic previously said last week that there was enough demand to sell 100,000 tickets.
