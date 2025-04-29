Russell Westbrook's Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers Game 5
After losing back-to-back games to fall behind 2-1 in their first-round series against the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets picked up a huge win in Game 4 thanks to an Aaron Gordon buzzer-beater.
The Nuggets and Clippers are now tied 2-2 heading back to Denver for Game 5, setting up for another postseason classic on Tuesday night.
Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook injured his foot in pregame warm-ups before Game 3 last week and ultimately left the game early after trying to play through it. Then, Westbrook was sidelined altogether for Saturday's Game 4, but the Nuggets are hoping to get their veteran point guard back on the floor for Game 5.
After missing Game 4, the Nuggets have upgraded Westbrook to questionable for Tuesday's game due to left foot inflammation.
In Games 1 and 2, Westbrook averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals off the bench while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Of course, Westbrook had his moments where he seemed to make a negative impact, but the 36-year-old made multiple game-winning plays down the stretch.
Westbrook is certainly looking to make a statement against his former team in this highly anticipated first-round playoff series, and he is doing so with his hustle plays.
Westbrook's status remains up in the air, but Denver has still shown they do not need him. The Nuggets are 8-0 this season when Westbrook sits, including their Game 4 win on Saturday.
The Nuggets and Clippers will face off for Game 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET in Denver on Tuesday night.