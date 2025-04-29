Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook's Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers Game 5

The Denver Nuggets listed Russell Westbrook on the injury report for Game 5 against the LA Clippers

Logan Struck

Nov 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) watches during a free throw against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) watches during a free throw against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

After losing back-to-back games to fall behind 2-1 in their first-round series against the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets picked up a huge win in Game 4 thanks to an Aaron Gordon buzzer-beater.

The Nuggets and Clippers are now tied 2-2 heading back to Denver for Game 5, setting up for another postseason classic on Tuesday night.

Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook injured his foot in pregame warm-ups before Game 3 last week and ultimately left the game early after trying to play through it. Then, Westbrook was sidelined altogether for Saturday's Game 4, but the Nuggets are hoping to get their veteran point guard back on the floor for Game 5.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4)
Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After missing Game 4, the Nuggets have upgraded Westbrook to questionable for Tuesday's game due to left foot inflammation.

In Games 1 and 2, Westbrook averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals off the bench while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Of course, Westbrook had his moments where he seemed to make a negative impact, but the 36-year-old made multiple game-winning plays down the stretch.

Westbrook is certainly looking to make a statement against his former team in this highly anticipated first-round playoff series, and he is doing so with his hustle plays.

Westbrook's status remains up in the air, but Denver has still shown they do not need him. The Nuggets are 8-0 this season when Westbrook sits, including their Game 4 win on Saturday.

The Nuggets and Clippers will face off for Game 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET in Denver on Tuesday night.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News