Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation Expands Impact With 4th Annual Poker Night
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation (WNF) hosted its 4th Annual Poker Night fundraiser on September 13 at the Wynn’s Intrigue Nightclub in Las Vegas. With all proceeds supporting the foundation’s educational, workforce development, and mental health initiatives, this event has now raised over $1.5 million after Friday’s donations.
The evening began with a poker refresher from World Poker Tour (WPT) Commentator, Champion and WSOP bracelet winner, Tony Dunst. Providing live commentary and analysis throughout the tournament, Dunst helped generate a VIP poker experience for both the world-class professionals and supporters of WNF.
12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul and several professional poker players were among those who joined Westbrook as participants in the tournament.
"We are grateful to our event partners at the World Poker Tour Foundation and all the amazing participants who came together to support our mission,” Amelia Williamson, Principal & Chief Strategist of the Why Not? Foundation, said after the event. “Their generosity not only enables us to broaden the reach of Why Not? but also create new pathways of success and wellness for underserved communities in South Los Angeles. We look forward to growing this event in the years to come, expanding our reach, and making an even greater impact."
During a break in the tournament, Westbrook was joined by WPT CEO Adam Pliska and poker reporter Drea Renee to thank the attendees and emphasize the impact this event has.
“This is a great cause for the foundation, which I strongly believe in,” Westbrook said. “The underserved is the most important part of not just my life, but the future of our generation, and I want to make sure we lead the way.”
“We are all having such an amazing time tonight, but let’s remember why we’re here,” Renee added. “And to understand that the Why Not? Foundation is an amazing organization inspiring and empowering the underserved youth. We need to remind kids that no matter where they come from that all things are possible, and why not them?“
Following these remarks, Westbrook and his team played a video that detailed how the WNF has expanded its impact in recent years. This includes Westbrook Academy, which now serves over 400 middle and high school students in South LA, and the Changing Lives from Scratch Fund that plans to give grants, scholarships, and resources to over 10,000 kids and teens from underserved communities.
This video also included footage from WNF’s annual Thanksgiving dinner, basketball camps and court renovations, mental health initiatives, and more. WNF’s Poker Night has served as a marquee event and fundraiser for all of these missions, and will continue to after another successful event.
Following the Final Table, the evening concluded with Westbrook and his team thanking the attendees who helped this event expand its impact even further.