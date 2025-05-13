Russell Westbrook's Wife Sends Strong Message After ESPN Report
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has put together a strong 2025 NBA postseason. Despite struggling in Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in these playoffs, and has been one of the league’s best individual defenders.
With the Western Conference Semifinals tied 2-2, and the Nuggets preparing for Game 5 in OKC, an ESPN article on Westbrook was published Tuesday morning. Among other things, the article cited an anonymous Nuggets player who reportedly called Westbrook “immature” after he and Aaron Gordon had a “heated discussion” following Denver’s Game 2 loss to the LA Clippers.
As this report made rounds on social media, Nina Westbrook, the wife of Russell Westbrook, shared a strong message on her Instagram story. In her post, she directly called out ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who authored the piece.
“Dirty work Romona,” she began. “How could you share and spread so many lies randomly, for no reason, and with so much conviction. You're using his name for clickbait during the playoffs which is ridiculous. Trust me, I know the facts about literally everything. Normally I let you guys tell your silly lies in peace. Enough already. Stop with the lies.”
In addition to the report on Westbrook being called “immature” by an anonymous Nuggets player, this article questioned whether his game-winning assist to Gordon in Denver’s Game 1 victory over OKC was “an isolated incident or evidence of real change.”
Westbrook, who is eighth all-time in assists, was praised by Gordon for making that play.
“The right play is the open man,” Gordon said after the game (via NBA). “Russ makes the right play a lot of times.”