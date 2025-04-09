Sacramento Kings Sign New Player Before Nuggets Game
The Sacramento Kings are bringing back a familiar face.
With just three games remaining on their regular season slate, the Kings are securing some quality depth ahead of their play-in game against either the Dallas Mavericks or Phoenix Suns next Tuesday night.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Kings are signing guard, Terence Davis to a deal for the remainder of the season.
Davis, 27, has been working on his craft with the Milwaukee Bucks' G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, this season, where he's averaging 14.3 points per game, while shooting a blistering 40.2% from beyond-the-arc.
After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Davis actually began his professional career with the Denver Nuggets during that season's Summer League. Davis' performances during the summer earned him a two-year contract with the Toronto Raptors, where he'd average 7.2 points per game to go along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.
At the 2021 trade deadline, Davis was traded to the Sacramento Kings for a second-round pick. Over the course of three seasons in Sac-town, Davis scored 9.4 points per contest while adding 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 105 games with the Kings.
Davis' first chance to see some action with Sacramento will come on Wednesday night when the Kings host the now David Adelman-led Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. EST.