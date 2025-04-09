Inside The Nuggets

New Report on Nikola Jokic's Frustrations With Denver Nuggets

A new report has revealed Nikola Jokic's frustration with the Denver Nuggets

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a head injury in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a head injury in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have been the epicenter of NBA news for the past 24 hours after shockingly firing head coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth on Tuesday afternoon.

With the shocking firing comes the aftershock of reports and frustration being revealed by the media. In a new report from Tony Jones, Sam Amick, and Zach Powell of The Athletic, Nikola Jokic has been frustrated with the team's defensive commitment.

"But league sources said there had been significant frustration within the locker room at how the Nuggets were playing, particularly defensively," The Athletic said. "The Nuggets were just 20th in defensive rating. Jokić has been frustrated with the team’s defensive commitment and performance this season."

Jokic's frustration has started to become very visible on the court within just this past week.

"That frustration started to become apparent on the floor," The Athletic said. "In Malone’s final two weeks in charge, the Nuggets lost important games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors. But they also lost winnable games, particularly to the San Antonio Spurs at home."

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If there's one player who is truly untouchable in this league, it should be Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets center is easily the best player in the NBA, arguably already a top-20 talent in NBA history, and is only 30 years old.

If the Denver Nuggets can't find a way to keep Nikola Jokic satisfied, then they're simply not serious about winning.

