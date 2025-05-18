Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defends Jalen Williams After Game 7 vs Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder are, on paper, the best team in the NBA. During the regular season, they held the NBA's best record at 68-14, while having a league-best 12.9 point differential to go with their top-five offense and defense. However, all of that goes out the window when the playoffs come around.
However, they've been able to look like that team so far through two rounds, after beating the Denver Nuggets 125-93 in Game 7 on Sunday. While players like Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins stepped up in this series, a lot of criticism fell on All-Star Jalen Williams for his poor performance during the series. However, a bounce-back Game 7 sparked a comment from his star teammate.
"Yeah obviously [Jalen Williams] didn't have his best series," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said in his post-game comments. "The same thing happened last year and the reason why we advanced is because he got better as a basketball player mentally and physically."
Williams took the next step as a player this season, averaging 21.6 points per game during the regular season and earning his first All-Star selection. As mentioned, Williams didn't have a strong showing during the playoffs last season, averaging 17.0 points per game on 42.4% shooting against the Dallas Mavericks.
"And you guys saw tonight how he bounced back after his Game 6," Gilgeous-Alexander added. "But we all expected it. We know what type of player he is, we know the type of work he puts in, and we know where his head is at. He's the reason why we're as good as a team as we are."
Williams had just six points on three of 16 shooting in Game 6, but his Game 7 performance was a complete turnaround and has the Thunder back in the Western Conference Finals.
Related Articles
Chet Holmgren Sends Dominant MVP Message After Thunder-Nuggets Game 7
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook’s Play in Nuggets-Thunder Game 7