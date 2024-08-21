Three-Time Champion, Ex-Nuggets Player is Still an NBA Free Agent
The NBA free agency market is now mostly inactive. With teams finalizing their rosters ahead of early-October training camps, there are not many moves that take place this late in the summer.
While there are not many teams still looking to add from the pool of available free agents, there are several players still looking for a roster spot. This includes three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee.
Spending last season with the Sacramento Kings, McGee appeared in 46 games. Averaging just 7.4 minutes per game, McGee was not a rotation player for Sacramento, but does still want to continue his NBA career.
A 16-year NBA veteran, McGee is not eyeing retirement. In an interview with The Sacramento Bee earlier this summer, McGee said he would like to play for 20 years.
"The technology we have and the resources we have now to stay healthy and to keep getting better is a lot better than it was back then,” McGee said. “So I feel like if Kareem could have done it for 20 years, then I definitely can do it. I’m not capping it at 20 years. That’s a crazy number to even make it to, so I’m just putting that number up there whereas I’m going to make it to that, but I can see myself playing for more than 20 years."
McGee won two championships with the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018), and another with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020).
In addition to his time in Golden State and Los Angeles, McGee spent four seasons with the Washington Wizards to begin his career. Traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2012, McGee spent four seasons there before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.
McGee also had brief stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List