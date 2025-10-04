Tim Hardaway Jr. Explains Why He Signed With Nuggets
Over the course of the Denver Nuggets' offseason of roster tweaks, one of those additions was free agent signing Tim Hardaway Jr.; the 33-year old veteran guard coming aboard from the Detroit Pistons to now head into his 13th year pro in the Mile High.
Hardaway Jr., a nightly starter for the Pistons, now enters the Nuggets' lineup as a key piece in their second unit, and someone why could have a largely important role in their backcourt for the year ahead.
But why did Hardaway Jr. decide to sign with the Nuggets over other suitors?
He says a lot of Denver's appeal centers around their play style.
“I think, watching from afar but also competing. Style of play," Hardaway Jr. said during his media day presser. "Everybody’s moving without the ball nonstop, basically sharing the wealth. All you've got to do is just make the right play time after time after time again, and great things will happen. So, that's definitely one of the reasons why I decided to come here."
Hardaway comes off a season in which he averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 28 minutes a game, shooting a solid 36.8% from three on just under six attempts per game.
With the elite ball movement and playmaking around the Nuggets' roster, it provides a perfect opportunity for a wing shooter like Hardaway Jr. to be a seamless and versatile fit in a variety of lineups.
When it comes down to his role for this season on a new Denver roster, Hardaway Jr. wants to be the connecting piece that helps make the jobs easier for those around him.
"I think my job is just making everybody’s life a lot easier," he continued. "That's coming into the season focusing on knocking down open threes, moving without the ball, taking charges... Just being that energy giver. I think that'd be a successful season for myself, and obviously, staying healthy.”
Hardaway Jr. will have the chance to be a spark plug on a bench that was lacking the necessary firepower in the Nuggets' second unit from last season.
Along with other additions Bruce Brown and Jonas Valanciunas, it makes for a largely improved group to roll out behind an already super strong starting five led by Nikola Jokic and Co., thus providing another dose of optimism for the Nuggets' title hopes for the year ahead.