Nuggets Confirm Nikola Jokic's Status for Preseason Opener
It looks like Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets' starters will be active and ready to go for their preseason opener vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
According to Nuggets head coach David Adelman, every player on the roster will be ready to go vs. Minnesota.
"As far as I know, everybody's available," Adeleman said, via Katy Winge of Altitude TV. "And I think, because our schedule, the way it is... you'll see our guys play. I think it's important. It's almost like a practice for them."
"We went light today [in practice] for that reason, and then we'll get back at it next week, where it's almost like a second training camp with four days off."
That means it's a green light for Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and the rest of the Nuggets' contributors in the starting lineup and down the bench vs. the Nuggets. And per Adelman, that status looks like it'll remain constant throughout their preseason based on their schedule setup.
Adelman's update also alludes that we'll be seeing new additions like Cam Johnson on the floor and in a Nuggets jersey for the first time, marking the end of a long offseason wait.
The Nuggets have four more preseason games on tap beyond their first meeting vs. the Wolves: three games on the road vs. the Toronto Raptors, LA Clippers, and the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, with one other bout at home vs. the Chicago Bulls.
Rather than just filler contests sitting in front of the regular season, Adelman is among the coaches who seemingly see a good bit of value in those preliminary reps––allowing the new roster to gel during an in-game setting, get the gears turning after a few months off, and go up against another team that's outside of the building, rather than what practice or training camp provides.
As for the status of Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves' stars, theirs remains to be seen, but we've already seen other stars like the LA Lakers' duo Luka Doncic and LeBron James ruled out for their respective preseason openers for the year, which could inevitably be a trend that bleeds into other squads.
But the Nuggets will have everyone present and accounted for, showing off their new and improved roster from this offseason in it's full form, and taking the floor for the first time since last season's playoff exit in May.