3x NBA All-Star Could Be Ideal Fit for Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have had an incredible 2025 NBA offseason, putting together a roster that is certainly capable of contending for a championship. Of course, the OKC Thunder remain the team to beat in the Western Conference, but the Nuggets are preparing to give them a run for their money.
With a core group of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun, the Nuggets made huge offseason additions of Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to solidify their rotation.
However, the Nuggets still have an open roster spot, and there is still some talent available to be their 15th player on a standard contract.
Nuggets could target Ben Simmons
The Nuggets are loaded with talent, even on their bench, but they could still use some more depth and versatile weapons. One of the top free agents still on the open market is three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, and he could be a great fit in Denver.
Simmons, 29, was drafted first overall in 2016 by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he made three All-Star appearances in his first four seasons. Since then, however, Simmons' career has been ruined by injuries, and there were even questions throughout the offseason if his playing days were over.
Simmons shut down the retirement rumors, but he remains unsigned after reportedly rejecting an offer from the New York Knicks. This decision led to his agent parting ways with him, but the bigger concern is where he will be playing next.
Simmons' choice to turn down the Knicks is unclear, but he could find a good home in Denver if he were interested. While his career has taken a significant hit due to injuries, he remains a versatile defender and viable playmaker with his impressive 6-foot-10 frame and guard-like skills.
Simmons is far from his All-Star self, but with Jalen Pickett taking on the backup point guard responsibilities, the Nuggets could use some extra depth in that department. Simmons is a low-risk, medium-reward pickup, and could be worth the chance simply for his ability to defend all five positions.
Of course, the Nuggets could go into the season with an open roster spot, but if they are looking to fill it before training camp, it could be worth it to give Simmons a call.
