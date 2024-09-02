Trae Young Gets real on Denver Nuggets star's greatness
Michael Porter Jr. has made a great career for himself with the Denver Nuggets, but Trae Young knows he could've been even greater if it wasn't for his brutal back injury.
Michael Porter Jr. suffered a back injury in high school that gradually got worse. He underwent surgery in college, which limited his freshman year at Missouri to just three games. Porter Jr. was still a high first round pick, falling to the Denver Nuggets at 14th overall, but Trae Young knows he could've been so much better had it not been for his injury.
Young spoke about Michael Porter Jr. on Podcast P show with Paul George, where he revealed he was at the practice where Porter Jr. suffered his back injury.
"I was at the practice where he hurt his back," Young said. "I was with him a week ago and we still talk about that and the difference in his game. He would've been another [Paul George]. He's so offensively skilled and he's just so smooth with his game. He was a really good defender in high school but he could've been an even better defender at this level if his back wasn't so stiff and he had those screws and things messed up in his back. it's just unfortunate, he would've been a really really high level player and thankfully he's still made a good career so far."
Porter Jr. has been able to get past his back issues and make a career for himself with the Nuggets. He played 62 games in the 2022-23 season and 81 games last season, proving he's become a durable option for the Nuggets.