Trae Young Trolls Knicks Fans During Thunder-Nuggets Game 7
There has been a longstanding beef between Trae Young and New York Knicks fans going all the way back to the 2021 playoffs. En route to their Eastern Conference Finals appearance, Young had multiple moments of taunting Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden in that series, and it has continued throughout the past few seasons.
With the Denver Nuggets going on the road in Game 7 in Oklahoma City, there is a clear home-court advantage at Paycom Center for the Thunder. With the crowd fully buying into wearing their playoff shirts in tandem and being extremely loud throughout the course of games, there has been much praise about the atmosphere.
Trae Young chimed in on social media to tease Knicks fans during a huge Thunder run in the first half of the elimination game.
"Hot take but not....OKC fans are louder than Knick fans. Happy Sunday!," Young said on his X account.
After the Knicks won Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, the fans took to the New York streets in swarms to celebrate advancing to their first Conference Finals in over 20 years. The Thunder are also looking to advance to their first Conference Finals since 2016.
The Nuggets struggled in the first half against the Thunder, and the crowd was certainly a factor in giving the Thunder momentum and stunting the early lead for the Nuggets.
