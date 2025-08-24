Troubling Russell Westbrook, Nuggets Report Resurfaces Amid Free Agency Concerns
Time is running out for veteran point guard Russell Westbrook to find a landing spot for the upcoming 2025-26 season, a scenario that many league insiders believe is looking bleaker by the day. According to resurfacing reports from earlier this year, Westbrook's form as a player isn't the only concern teams have about adding him to their locker room.
Westbrook's passionate, high-strung demeanor is often considered something that has been both vital and detrimental to his career, depending on the situation he was in. A May report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne indicated it was more of the latter in Denver this past season, as some of his actions rubbed his teammates the wrong way.
"Minutes after the Nuggets lost Game 2 of their first-round series against the Clippers, Adelman had a problem," Shelburne reported. "While he'd been at the postgame lectern, there'd been a heated discussion between Westbrook and Gordon in the locker room. Gordon had challenged Westbrook about his attitude."
One Nuggets player reportedly called out Westbrook after the apparent argument. "He's so immature," the player said about Westbrook.
Shelburne acknowledged the fact that Westbrook's greatest strength is also potentially his biggest weakness, which likely won't bode well for the 36-year-old's chances of finding a roster for what would be his 18th season in the NBA.
Westbrook's Weakness
"In many ways, his superpower is his kryptonite -- that he never changes, no matter the pressure or situation," Shelburne wrote. He sneers at the idea of compromise. He nearly played himself out of the league rather than accept a bench role with the Lakers. His former agent even cut ties with him over it.
"I can't see another team doing it," a source told Shelburne when the Nuggets signed Westbrook. "But I never thought we would do it."
Considering the fact that the Nuggets were seemingly Westbrook's only suitor for his 17th NBA season, the idea that a team is going to use a roster spot on an aging locker room disruption seems to be a growingly unrealistic outcome.
The Sacramento Kings were reportedly the only team interested in Westbrook's services, but the team would have to trade Malik Monk first and they haven't had any luck with that endeavor to this point. Perhaps the best news for Westbrook at this point is that it hasn't been for a lack of trying on Sacramento's part.
