Inside The Nuggets

Troubling Russell Westbrook, Nuggets Report Resurfaces Amid Free Agency Concerns

It appears Russell Westbrook's behavior this past season could be doing him no favors in his search for a new team in 2025-26

Will Despart

May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a play and falling into fans in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a play and falling into fans in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Time is running out for veteran point guard Russell Westbrook to find a landing spot for the upcoming 2025-26 season, a scenario that many league insiders believe is looking bleaker by the day. According to resurfacing reports from earlier this year, Westbrook's form as a player isn't the only concern teams have about adding him to their locker room.

Westbrook's passionate, high-strung demeanor is often considered something that has been both vital and detrimental to his career, depending on the situation he was in. A May report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne indicated it was more of the latter in Denver this past season, as some of his actions rubbed his teammates the wrong way.

Westbrook and AG Game 2
Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) and guard Russell Westbrook (4) guards in the fourth quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Minutes after the Nuggets lost Game 2 of their first-round series against the Clippers, Adelman had a problem," Shelburne reported. "While he'd been at the postgame lectern, there'd been a heated discussion between Westbrook and Gordon in the locker room. Gordon had challenged Westbrook about his attitude."

One Nuggets player reportedly called out Westbrook after the apparent argument. "He's so immature," the player said about Westbrook.

Shelburne acknowledged the fact that Westbrook's greatest strength is also potentially his biggest weakness, which likely won't bode well for the 36-year-old's chances of finding a roster for what would be his 18th season in the NBA.

Westbrook's Weakness

"In many ways, his superpower is his kryptonite -- that he never changes, no matter the pressure or situation," Shelburne wrote. He sneers at the idea of compromise. He nearly played himself out of the league rather than accept a bench role with the Lakers. His former agent even cut ties with him over it.

"I can't see another team doing it," a source told Shelburne when the Nuggets signed Westbrook. "But I never thought we would do it."

Considering the fact that the Nuggets were seemingly Westbrook's only suitor for his 17th NBA season, the idea that a team is going to use a roster spot on an aging locker room disruption seems to be a growingly unrealistic outcome.

The Sacramento Kings were reportedly the only team interested in Westbrook's services, but the team would have to trade Malik Monk first and they haven't had any luck with that endeavor to this point. Perhaps the best news for Westbrook at this point is that it hasn't been for a lack of trying on Sacramento's part.

Related Articles

Does Nikola Jokic Deserve His Ranking Over Kobe Bryant In Controversial List?

Michael Porter Jr.’s Replacement on Nuggets Predicted to Breakout With Nikola Jokic

Nuggets Champion Throws Fire at Lakers With Recent Comments

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News