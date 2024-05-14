Unexpected Change to Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 Injury Report
The Minnesota Timberwolves updated their injury report for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets, listing Mike Conley as questionable with right achilles soreness. This would be a huge blow for Minnesota if Conley is unable to go, as he is a true stabilizing force for what they do on the offensive end.
Injuries have been a huge factor throughout the entire postseason for several different teams, and it would be very unfortunate to see this series be impacted by an injury to Conley, especially at this stage of the series.
Minnesota and Denver are currently tied 2-2, with Game 5 set to be played in Denver. The road team has won every game in this series, which is certainly abnormal, but a trend Timberwolves will look to continue in this game.
Denver has done incredibly well to even this series after dropping their first two games at home, and the pressure is now on Minnesota to shift the momentum back to their side. It will not be easy, as the passionate Denver fanbase will be backing their group in this pivotal game, but Minnesota has been impressive all year and will look to take a 3-2 series lead back home.
Game 5 will tip-off 7:30 PM PT, as one team will move just one a win away from the Western Conference Finals when this game concludes.
