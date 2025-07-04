Unexpected Jonas Valanciunas Report After Big Nuggets Trade
The Denver Nuggets were deemed as many as the winners of the offseason so far, as despite a lot of change in the franchise over the past few months, the team has rebuilt and looks ready to contend with the Oklahoma City Thunder after taking them to seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals.
The moves they made included trading for Cam Johnson in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick, as well as signing free agents Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown. However, one of their moves could backfire on them, as recent reports indicate where Jonas Valanciunas stands as his move from the Sacramento Kings awaits to be finalized.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Valanciunas is on his way to Greece and has hopes to be released from his contract with the Nuggets once the trade with the Kings is finalized. Valanciunas is set to be owed $10.395 million next season, and will have to buy out that contract in order to play with Greek side Panathinaikos Athens.
An unprecedented move given Valanciunas was set to join a title contender and will be taking less money to play overseas, there is a silver lining in this move for Denver: they'd unlock their full $14.1 million exception. In this case, they could pivot their attention to the top big on the market and poach Boston Celtics star Al Horford from the presumed favorites Golden State Warriors.
While it is a major loss for the Nuggets, landing Horford would be a great move as well if they decide to go in that direction. Regardless, a while move by Valanciunas if it ends up going through.
