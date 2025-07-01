NBA Fans React To Nuggets Major Offseason Moves
The Denver Nuggets are one of a few teams around the league that have made a real splash on the first two days of NBA free agency on Monday and Tuesday. The team announced the signing of veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr., less than 24 hours after executing a blockbuster trade that sent Michael Porter Jr. (plus a first-round pick) to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson.
NBA fans and analysts across social media have been giving the Nuggets their props for setting the tone this offseason, especially after a disappointing end to a turbulent 2024-25 campaign that saw them fall in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals to the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
"10/10 offseason for the Denver Nuggets," @LegionHoops posted on X.
"The Denver Nuggets just had a top 3 offseason in the league," @Tjonesonthenba wrote.
"When franchises build teams for their star players its a beautiful sight to see," @7ixers replied.
"This new gm (already) secured executive of the year wth," @Tronix0_ wrote.
"This GM was hired like 2 weeks ago btw wow," @RedickGotNext added.
"An A+ offseason for the Denver Nuggets IMO," Boston Celtics beat writer Noa Dalzell wrote.
DEN discarded Michael Porter Jr. and Dario Saric ... two VERY underwater contracts ...And so far have acquired Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown and Jonas Valanciunas. That is a helluva set of moves by the Nuggets, IMO," Golden State Warriors beat writer Tim Kawakami wrote.
As can be seen by the reactions, people are raving about Denver's effort this offseason. However, what matters is how they do next season and if they can challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Champion, 14-Year Veteran Joins Nuggets Coaching Staff
Breaking: Denver Nuggets Trade For 13-Year Veteran From Kings