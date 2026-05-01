3 David Adelman Replacements That Should Already Be on Nuggets' Radar
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The Denver Nuggets just got bounced by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Now they enter a pivotal offseason where many possibilities are on the table to try and get this group back on track to their championship-level ceiling.
That incudes a potential head coaching change. Even after just one full season under David Adelman's tenure, the front office could very well see a shake-up in leadership as a necessary spark for the team to get right, especially after an ugly loss to a short-handed Timberwolves team in just six games.
If there is any chance that Adelman's on his way out of the door, here's three names to keep an eye on as strong fits as the next coach of the Nuggets:
Steve Kerr
Steve Kerr's future with the Golden State Warriors appears in limbo, as his past four years have consisted of being unable to escape the second round, or being unable make the playoffs entirely. Looking ahead, it's hard to see a path for this team to escape that same trend in the short-term.
If Kerr is looking to hit the refresh button with another team who's equipped to be in the playoff picture with another world-class talent comparable to Stephen Curry in the form of Nikola Jokic, then there might be a mutual fit here.
A fit with Kerr in Denver would be contingent on his historic future in Golden State coming to an end after over a decade of tenure. But if he is out of the mix and looking for a new gig, the Nuggets could be an ideal landing spot.
Tom Thibodeau
Tom Thibodeau has reportedly been searching for a new head coaching opportunity since his New York Knicks tenure uncerimoniously ended last season.
And for an experienced coach laser-focused on winning his first-ever title, the Nuggets could be a solid landing spot as a win-now roster that can align well with Thibodeau's interests.
Thibodeau brings some Michael Malone-esque qualities that could help give the Nuggets a new voice in their locker room, but one that has similarities to what's made Denver a championship group in the past.
Having been around elite guards like Derrick Rose and Jalen Brunson, it's hard to say he wouldn't be a strong presence to have in the building for Jamal Murray too.
Tiago Splitter
The Portland Trail Blazers have been making their rounds across social media surrounding their ownership's potential desire to roll with a historically cheap contract for their next coach. And in trun, that might inevitably displace current interim Tiago Splitter to a new home after a wildly successful first season.
There's no guarantees that Splitter will be in the market for a new home. But if he is, the Nuggets need to have their eyes on him. Full stop.
He's proven to successfully lead a team past expectations in his first year on the job as an NBA head coach, is a former league veteran and 2014 champion, and especially to the appeal of the Nuggets, led the Blazers to a top-three-ranked defensive unit in the NBA this past season.
Denver would be lucky to stumble upon Splitter as their next head coach, if they end up being in the market for one. But it remains to be seen if that fit will align.
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Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023.