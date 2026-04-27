David Adelman Knows How Nuggets Can Overcome 3-1 Deficit

After three straight losses, the Denver Nuggets are facing elimination on Monday night. Heading into Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets are down 3-1 and need a win on Monday to keep their season alive.

The last two games have been embarrassing for the Nuggets, scoring just 96 points in each, despite scoring fewer than 100 points zero times during the regular season whenever three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was in the lineup. Despite having the NBA's best offense this season, they have collapsed in the last two games.

Heading into a win-or-go-home Game 5, head coach David Adelman knows that his team simply needs to hit their shots.

"A lot of guys just didn't have good nights. You go 6-28 from three, that's just not going to do it. 38% from the floor. Those numbers are not going to win. ... They scored two meaningless shots at the end—they had 108 points in this game. When you hold a team to 108 in the NBA, you should have a great chance to win the game. And it's happened two games in a row," Adelman said after Game 4.

A one-sided series so far

Not only has Minnesota dominated the series so far with a 3-1 lead, but the Nuggets have simply been a one-sided team. The Nuggets' defense has not been unstoppable by any means, but it has certainly not been what is losing them these games.

The Nuggets were the most efficient offense in the league, yet they are shooting just 61-169 (36%) from the field over their last two games and 14-60 (23%) from beyond the arc. For comparison, in the regular season, they shot 49.6% from the field (second in the NBA) and 39.6% from three-point range (first in the NBA).

If they are just able to get closer to how efficient they were during the regular season, climbing back from the 3-1 deficit will be much more doable.

"That's why the guys in the locker room are very frustrated, but very understanding of how close we are to flipping the series," Adelman continued. "I don't care what you write. I really don't. I know what the team feels. I know what they felt before the game. The narrative doesn't matter to me. I know the feeling of the group, and I know there's something in us."

Feb 19, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman and guard Jamal Murray (27) react against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adelman shut down the narrative that his players do not care or are showing low effort, because he believes they are doing everything they can to win these games. It has been a huge anomaly to shoot this poorly in a two-game stretch, to the point where, regardless of how much effort they show, it is nearly impossible to win.

If the Nuggets can continue to show effort on defense and start hitting their shots more consistently, this series could completely shift. Not to mention, the Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, and the Nuggets get to play two of the final three games at home.

"You can see it in their eyes," Adelman said about his players looking ahead to the opportunity ahead of them, knowing they are capable of winning three straight games and taking the series.

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