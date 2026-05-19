3 Nuggets Players Who Won't Be Going Anywhere This Offseason

Heading into this NBA offseason, much talk has revolved around the Denver Nuggets and their unpredictable offseason ahead, where many big roster changes could be in store.

As to what those changes might be, and who could be on the move, that's largely up in the air until we get to the true peak of the NBA summer in June and July.

But on the surface, there are at least a few names on the Nuggets roster who feel all but certain for a return to the team come next season for one reason or another, which could settle some of the uncertainty that this Nuggets core has seen since their ugly first-round exit.

With that in mind, let's look at three players on the Nuggets roster who more than likely won't be headed anywhere ahead of next season:

1. Nikola Jokic

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball up court in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This is pretty simple: Nikola Jokic won't be going anywhere this summer.

In fact, there's a good chance that Jokic finds himself a payday in the form of a lucrative, long-term extension that stretches to nearly a $70 million AAV at some point this offseason, and cement himself as the face of Denver for the foreseeable future.

During his end-of-season press conference, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke made it clear that Jokic isn't being traded. And at any point that Jokic has talked about his future in Denver, he has also outlined his clear desire to remain with the franchise for his entire career.

Barring any unforeseen and drastic changes, expect to see Jokic back in a Nuggets jersey once opening night rolls around in October.

2. Christian Braun

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This one might not be for a lack of trying, considering if the Nuggets were able to find a trade partner for Christian Braun, they would probably investigate a swap.

But the contract situation that revolves around Braun might just be too steep of a hurdle to overcome when it comes to trying to take it off the books, at least as early as this summer.

For one, Braun's coming fresh off a disappointing season where his value is far lower than it was this time last year. But more importantly, he's signed to a brand-new $125 million extension from before the season started that keeps him on a trade restriction until July, and on a pretty negative contract when considering how he panned out this past season.

More than likely, the Jazz will try to rebuild Braun's value over the course of this coming season in hopes they can either get him back to year three form, or pivot it off of him in a deal down the line. This summer, though, the odds aren't in Denver's favor to be able to part ways.

3. Jalen Pickett

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jalen Pickett is ultimately a smaller piece of the Nuggets' overall puzzle that doesn't jump off the page in terms of value in the rotation, but he does present a ton of financial value for Denver that they're sure to cash in on this summer.

Pickett enters this summer on a team option worth just over $2.4 million–– a contract value that sits below a veteran minimum deal, and could save the Nuggets some money in an offseason that's almost sure to be focused on cutting costs around the edges.

Pickett's contract number does just that. And in the final year of his rookie deal, it makes perfect sense for the Nuggets to get one final year out of their 2023 second-rounder to see if he could crack the end of their rotation.

If he doesn’t, he's only saving Denver more money than any veteran on the market would be worth. So there's little to no risk in keeping him onboard.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!