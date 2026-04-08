Nuggets' Nikola Jokic on Pace to Make Insane NBA History

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is on pace for some wild NBA history if all holds to form to close out the regular season.

Of course, it's nothing new for Jokic to stamp his place in the NBA history books for an awe-inspiring accomplishment one way or another, but his latest might be one of his most impressive mark seen in some time.

With just three matchups to go in the Nuggets' regular season, Jokic is currently leading the league in both rebounds (12.9) and assists per game (10.9).

According to ESPN Insights, no player in NBA history has ever accomplished such a feat throughout league history, thus making Jokic one-of-one if he were to close out the year sustaining his lead atop the league leaders.

Nikola Jokic is on the verge of something the NBA has never seen 👀



With 3 games left, he leads the league in BOTH rebounds and assists per game 🤯



No player in NBA history has ever led both categories… even across different seasons. pic.twitter.com/ndkKKfZxQq — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 8, 2026

Throughout all of the talent that's walked through the NBA, none have been able to accomplish those types of lofty statistical marks. Even for someone like the all-time leader in triple doubles, Russell Westbrook, he fell short of becoming the first when he was at his peak towards the end of the 2010s.

It goes to show just how special a talent like Jokic has been throughout this season, even while not being the favorite to walk away with the league MVP at the end of it.

What Jokic Needs to Lead NBA in APG & RPG

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

When diving into the top of the league leaders for both rebounds and assists per game, it would take some pretty shocking results for Jokic not to be the one claiming history by the end of his upcoming three-game stretch.

In terms of his rebound average, Jokic is 1.0 above the second-closest to his number, New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who sits at a solid 11.9 rebounds a game himself.

If the two had any chance of flipping spots on the leaderboard, Towns would have to have three outstanding rebounding games himself while Jokic did the opposite.

In order for Towns to even hit just 12 rebounds a game, he'd have to log 45 total rebounds while playing in all three upcoming outings, coming out to 15 boards a night.

Jokic, who sits at 12.9 rebounds a game, leaves him still just under a whole board short of catching him. That makes it a pretty safe assumption that the three-time MVP can check that box off.

The landscape isn't much different in terms of assists. Jokic sits above the second-best name in assist average, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (9.9). Cunningham is slated to return from his collapsed lung vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, but don't hold your breath on him racking up enough dimes to catch Jokic, either.

That means, barring any shocking results, Jokic will become the NBA's first to ever lead the league in average rebounds and assists for a season. And along with 28.0 points a night, it's clear that the Nuggets' big man hasn't lost a step since his three MVP campaigns, even if he won't come away with a fourth for this year's efforts.