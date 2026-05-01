3 Players Who Won't Be on Nuggets Roster Next Season

The Denver Nuggets have officially ended their 2025-26 campaign with a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they enter a very interesting offseason with plenty of uncertainty. After such an underwhelming season, mostly plagued by injuries, the Nuggets should be looking to make changes this summer.

The Nuggets are severely limited financially, so finding a balance between money-saving moves and roster-improving moves will be key. Here are three players who will likely not be on the Nuggets roster next season, and how it might actually help the team:

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nuggets signed Hardaway Jr. to a one-year, veteran minimum contract last offseason, but his tenure in Denver could already be at an end. After finishing as a Sixth Man of the Year finalist with a high-level season off the bench, Hardaway Jr. might have priced himself out of Denver's range in free agency.

This summer could be the veteran's last opportunity to get a nice payday in the NBA, but the Nuggets will only be able to afford him if he is willing to come back on another veteran minimum.

Hardaway Jr. had a great season in Denver, averaging 13.5 points per game off the bench while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. While it is always valuable to have a bench spark of his caliber, we have likely seen him play his last game in a Nuggets uniform.

Jonas Valanciunas

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) react in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was viewed as a heist when the Nuggets acquired Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings last summer by only giving up Dario Saric. While it was still a lopsided deal, Valanciunas did not make the impact in Denver that many expected.

In his lone season as a Nugget, he averaged 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, but his spot in the rotation was far too inconsistent. David Adelman did not fully trust Valanciunas as the team's backup center, as he played just 25 total minutes in their first-round series against the Timberwolves, including two DNPs.

Valanciunas is under contract for next season, but his $10 million salary is partially guaranteed. If the Nuggets waive him, only $2 million will be on their books, and every dollar matters for this front office looking to duck the aprons.

Cam Johnson

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) reacts in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Cam Johnson is coming off an incredible performance in Denver's Game 6 loss, with 27 points and eight rebounds on 5-10 shooting from deep, that might have been his last outing as a Nugget. This offseason, the Nuggets are expected to choose Johnson and Peyton Watson, and the franchise should favor the latter.

The Nuggets can technically match any contract that Watson receives in restricted free agency, but to be able to comfortably afford him while also trying to dodge the second apron, trading Johnson is the easiest solution. Johnson has just one year left on his contract worth $23 million, making him a realistic trade target for many teams across the league.

Trading away Johnson just one season after acquiring him in a deal that sent out Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick would be a bad look. But if they feel the only way to bring back Watson is to trade Johnson, then it would be worth it.

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