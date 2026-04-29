Three Teams Emerging With Interest to Sign Nuggets’ Peyton Watson

As the Denver Nuggets look to make a 3-1 comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves, already pulling off one of the three necessary wins, there is one player they wish were on the court with them. Standout wing Peyton Watson has missed each of Denver's first five playoff games as he recovers from a hamstring strain, and there is doubt that he will be able to suit up at all this round.

If Denver's season ends in the first round, does that mean we have already seen the last of Watson in Nuggets uniform? Watson is a restricted free agent this offseason, and with the Nuggets already tied up financially, they might explore other options than bringing him back.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reports that there are three teams with known interest in Watson: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls, and the Brooklyn Nets.

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Denver, of course, will have the right to match any offer sheet that comes Watson's way. League sources have already identified the Lakers, Bulls and Nets as potential suitors that are likely to have the requisite spending power to present an offer sheet that causes angst in the Rocky Mountains," Fischer reported.

Is Watson's Nuggets tenure coming to an end?

Watson has had an incredible 2025-26 season, bursting onto the scene as a legitimate rising star. Especially when the team was plagued with injuries, Watson stepped up. In 40 starts this season, the 23-year-old averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.0% from three-point range.

PEYTON WATSON MY GOODNESS 😳



One-handed poster slam with authority!



Tap to watch: https://t.co/4fb2NGXot6 pic.twitter.com/W3bOQp0W47 — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2026

Of course, the downside of Watson's impressive play is that he might have priced himself out of Denver's range. With Christian Braun's extension set to kick in next season, the Nuggets will be well above the luxury tax line, and after trading away Hunter Tyson to duck just under it this season, it is obviously somewhere they do not want to be.

Keep in mind, though, regardless of how expensive he is, the Nuggets can re-sign Watson. The Nuggets have the ability to match any offer he receives in free agency; it just comes down to how much they are willing to spend on him.

His presence has been dearly missed during this playoff run so far, giving the Nuggets a taste of what life might be like without him if they let him walk. However, if they wanted him gone, they could have traded him away at February's deadline.

Pregame work from Peyton Watson.



He’s still out with the hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/4YFnQxatiV — Brendan Vogt (@BrendanVogt) April 25, 2026

Fischer also reported that the Lakers and Bulls were interested in Watson at the trade deadline, yet the Nuggets opted to hang onto him.

"The Stein Line has learned, in fact, that both the Lakers and Bulls registered trade interest in Watson leading up to the in-season deadline for deals on Feb. 5," Fischer wrote.

With how impactful Watson already is and how high his ceiling seems to be, the Nuggets should do what they can to bring him back this offseason. Hopefully, they get more of a taste of life with Watson during this playoff run, yet they are still eagerly waiting for him to return from injury.

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