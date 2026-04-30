Three X-Factors Who Will Decide Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6

The Denver Nuggets lost three straight games to the Minnesota Timberwolves to fall behind 3-1 in their first-round series, but after winning Game 5 to keep their season alive, they now need just two more wins to advance to the next round. On Thursday night, the Nuggets will face the Timberwolves in Minnesota for a win-or-go-home Game 6.

The Nuggets desperately need their All-Star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to take control of the game and lift them past the Timberwolves, but there are a few x-factors who could also decide the outcome of Game 6.

Cam Johnson

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

As a team, the Nuggets have struggled from beyond the arc this series, despite being the most efficient three-point shooting team in the NBA in the regular season. That means their three-point specialists either need to find their rhythm or find other ways to contribute.

In Game 5, Johnson continued to struggle from deep, shooting just 2-7 from three-point range, but was still one of the most impactful players on the floor. He finished with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals, shooting a perfect 6-6 inside the arc.

If Johnson can continue to make that level of impact, especially with his more aggressive approach offensively, the Nuggets should be in good hands on Thursday night.

Spencer Jones

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The unexpected hero of Denver's Game 5 win was Spencer Jones, who arguably had the best game of his career. He finished with 20 points, three rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, while knocking down four three-pointers and shooting an efficient 7-9 from the field.

Jones was filling in for an injured Aaron Gordon in the starting lineup, and he certainly exceeded his expectations in that position. Of course, the Nuggets know that Jones will hustle and play defense every time he touches the court, but his performance in Game 5 was much more than that.

With Gordon listed as questionable again for Game 6, Jones could be filling in for him again. If that is the case, they cannot expect him to have the same impact as he did in Game 5, but if he at least shows the same effort, the Nuggets could be in a good position to win.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Going back to the Nuggets' shooting woes, they desperately need their Sixth Man of the Year candidate to step up. Hardaway Jr. is shooting just 3-15 (20%) from beyond the arc in their last three games, but he has the ability to completely shift Game 6 if he finds his rhythm.

There are not many bench players in the NBA who can flip the script in a game as quickly as Hardaway Jr., and if he is able to catch fire from beyond the arc in Game 6, we could see just that. We have seen what he is capable of plenty of times, as the Nuggets are 10-3 on the season when he hits five or more three-pointers.

Not only would it boost Denver's offense, but Hardaway Jr. knocking down his shots would take some pressure off Jokic and Murray, ultimately giving them more energy when it matters most.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Minnesota for Game 6 on ESPN.

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