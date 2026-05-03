3 Realistic Aaron Gordon Destinations for Amid Nuggets Trade Rumors

The Denver Nuggets could be in play to enter some difficult trade conversations revolving around Aaron Gordon in the coming months.

According to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, while there's no guarantee that Gordon will be on his way out from the Nuggets this coming offseason, he's not "off the table" in a potential trade package like he may have been in years past.

"Uncomfortable discussions loom about Denver’s core around Jokic, including whether the 30-year-old Gordon can stay healthy for eight consecutive weeks of playoff basketball at this stage of his career... At the very least, he will no longer be considered off the table as a trade candidate when team brass meets to discuss next steps, league sources have told The Post."

Between the crossroads the Nuggets find themselves in, paired with the health concerns around Gordon, it makes sense as to why pivoting off of him in a trade–– while a difficult trigger to pull for a franchise icon like Mr. Nugget himself–– could make sense from the perspective of Denver.

If a trade were to be in play for Gordon and the Nuggets, here are three teams to keep an eye on as potential realistic suitors who could partner up for a deal:

1. New Orleans Pelicans

Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey (41) knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans weren't exactly the best team this past season; they only won 26 games. But that's not to say their roster doesn't have a good share of talent that couldn't be utilized in a trade for Gordon.

Between starting-level talent like Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, and Herb Jones, there's a lot for the Nuggets to like in New Orleans that, if they were able to get their hands on them, could be positive fits within their own rotation.

And in the case of a team like New Orleans, trying to find the right, versatile piece to add to their lineup to be their next step to win big games in the East next season, they have reason to appeal to move like this as well.

The problem is, the Pelicans have held onto their wings and most of their core roster pieces pretty tightly in any trade discussions for the past, meaning it could be tough to expect the Nuggets to claim any one of those aforementioned three without mutual interest, but it is still worth a call.

2. Portland Trail Blazers

Oct 31, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) dribbles the ball off his foot during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a five-game series loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round where they proved to be a bit far away from contention. But maybe a couple of offseason moves— like an Aaron Gordon trade with Denver— could keep things trending in the right direction.

Gordon fits Portland's mold of having multiple versatile, positive-size defenders that led to their top-ranked defense in 2025. He could offer a sense of veteran stability to their team and roster with high expectations for next season, while also potentially netting the Nuggets an intriguing return for him.

Names like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are two names the Trail Blazers could decide need a new future, and trading one of them in a potential package for Gordon could end up as a worthwhile endeavor as well.

3. Boston Celtics

Nov 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) after the game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Another team who just found themselves on the wrong end of a round one embarrassment, perhaps the Boston Celtics and Nuggets can try to solve each other’s problems this summer in the form of an Aaron Gordon deal.

Gordon would find his way to another championship-caliber roster with an ability to continue in a roll-off-the-ball and all-around piece on both sides of the ball, while the Nuggets can capitalize on starting-level players from Boston's roster.

Names like Sam Hauser, and more specifically, Colorado alumni Derrick White would pop up in those trade discussions, as strong fits for the Nuggets' offensive system, and specifically for White, can help add upside on the defensive end to their perimeter.

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