Nuggets Announce Aaron Gordon's Final Status for Game 5 vs. Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has had a rollercoaster 2025-26 season with a slew of injury problems, and unfortunately, it has continued to impact him and the team in the playoffs. Gordon missed Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a calf injury, and was a game-time decision for Game 4 before ultimately logging 23 minutes in a loss.

Now, with the Nuggets down 3-1, they desperately need Gordon on the floor to help in a win-or-go-home Game 5. Unfortunately, after being listed as questionable with left calf tightness, the Nuggets have downgraded him to OUT for Monday night's game.

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Timberwolves:



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Left Calf Tightness)

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/vopmlTAsKJ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 28, 2026

Gordon ruled out for Game 5

Gordon missed 46 of Denver's 82 games in the regular season, primarily due to two hamstring strains that each sidelined him for over a month. Now, he is dealing with a calf injury, which can be very tedious and ultimately lead to further concerns if not careful. Having Gordon take it easy is the best long-term decision, but the Nuggets already have their backs against the wall, making this a tough choice for the medical staff.

Gordon is vital to Denver's operation, and it has shown during this series. With Gordon far from full strength, the Nuggets have struggled immensely. Having him at 100% would completely shift this series, as well as having the sidelined Peyton Watson available, but the Nuggets have been dealt a tough hand to start the playoffs.

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) warms up before game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During the regular season, despite playing fewer than half of Denver's games, Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range. If not for injuries, this would have arguably been Gordon's best season of his career, but things did not go his way.

The Nuggets finished the regular season with a 27-19 (.587) record when Gordon sat, compared to a 27-9 (.750) record with him, and are 0-1 in the playoffs without him. In a win-or-go-home game on Monday night, his absence could be detrimental.

Who will fill in for Gordon?

The Nuggets will certainly miss Gordon's presence, and unfortunately, they do not have many pieces to make up for his absence. Spencer Jones will fill in for him in the starting lineup, while they could turn to guys like Zeke Nnaji or Jonas Valanciunas to get some minutes off the bench for extra frontcourt depth.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gordon's two-way versatility is so valuable to this Nuggets team, which needs help on both sides of the ball right now. Of course, not having him will hurt, but it is in his best interest as he recovers from calf tightness. The last thing the Nuggets would want is for Gordon to suffer a long-term injury, as sidelining him for Game 5 raises his chances of playing in Games 6 and 7, pending a Denver win on Monday.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. PT in Denver on Monday for a must-win Game 5.

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