Nuggets Announce Hopeful Injury Update for Aaron Gordon

While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray typically get the credit when the Denver Nuggets are playing well, Aaron Gordon is arguably just as valuable to the team's success. Unfortunately for them, he has been hurt for more than half the season.

On Sunday, Gordon missed his 44th game of the season as the Nuggets hosted the Golden State Warriors. The standout forward was ruled out less than two hours before tip-off with a calf injury, but luckily for the Nuggets, he returned to practice on Tuesday. Head coach David Adelman gave a promising update on Gordon, saying he could suit up for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

"AG (Aaron Gordon) practiced. ... AG looked good today. His comfort level seemed it was at a good place with the calf. So, I'm hoping he'll play tomorrow. We didn't go very hard today, obviously. But it was good to see him out there for sure," Adelman said.

David Adelman says Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson practiced today.



Plus, some thoughts on what the rotation might look like going forward.



Full interview after practice: pic.twitter.com/gfMDQVNm1x — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) March 31, 2026

Aaron Gordon returns to practice

Gordon has been dealing with a slew of injuries this season, with a prominent hamstring issue that has sidelined him for extended periods. In November-December, Gordon missed 19 straight games with a hamstring strain. Then, in late January, he reaggravated it, causing him to miss 17 more games, including all of February and into March.

Since returning, the Nuggets have tried to limit Gordon, sitting him in the second leg of each of their three back-to-back series, and Adelman admitted they did not want to risk anything on Sunday when this new calf injury came up. Now, with six games left in the regular season, keeping him healthy is the top priority.

Gordon's impact in Denver

Gordon is vital to Denver's success, and the numbers back it up. When he is in the lineup, the Nuggets have a 23-9 (.718) record. When he is out, they are just 25-19 (.568). If the Nuggets kept their pace in games that Gordon has been active for, they would currently be tied for the third-best record in the NBA.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While he has a smaller sample size than most of Denver's rotation, appearing in just 32 of their 76 games so far, he has the team's second-best net rating (+11.4), trailing only three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (+14.1).

This season, he is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range. Gordon has been the ideal third option for the Nuggets this season, and his impact will pay dividends in the playoffs, as long as he stays healthy.

Fortunately, the Nuggets have no more back-to-backs this season, so if Gordon is able to return for Wednesday's game in Salt Lake City, there is a good chance he will suit up for each of their final six games. However, if he is feeling any discomfort, it is in the team's best interest to keep him sidelined.