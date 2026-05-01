Nuggets Announce Big Aaron Gordon Injury Update for Game 6

While the attention is on Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who is sidelined for the rest of the series with a knee injury, the Denver Nuggets have been dealing with a couple of key injuries themselves. Aaron Gordon is at the forefront of Denver's injury problems, as the starting forward has missed two of their last three games with a calf issue.

Ahead of Thursday night's win-or-go-home Game 6, the Nuggets listed Gordon as questionable, but just an hour before tip-off, they announced his official status. The Nuggets have downgraded Gordon to OUT for Game 6, as they will continue to be shorthanded in an attempt to keep their season alive.

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Timberwolves:



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Left Calf Tightness)

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/njjAc6SC4R — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 1, 2026

Gordon joins Peyton Watson on Denver's inactive list for Thursday's Game 6, putting the Nuggets' rotation in flux for a must-win game.

Gordon's impact on the Nuggets

When available, Gordon has made all the difference for the Nuggets. During the regular season, Gordon missed 36 of Denver's 82 games, but his on-court impact was clear. When Gordon was in the lineup, the Nuggets had a 27-9 (.750) record. When he was out, they were just 27-19 (.587). He also had the team's second-highest net rating (+10.5), trailing only MVP candidate Nikola Jokic (+14.0).

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) warms up before game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During the regular season, Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range. While his production has taken a dip through three playoff appearances, the Nuggets are still a better team when he is in the lineup.

Even when Gordon suited up for Game 4, he played just 23 minutes and looked far from 100%, making it clear that he was not at full strength, even when he decided to give it a go. Keeping him out for Thursday's game is much better for his long-term health, as these calf injuries can always lead to much worse if not careful.

It is very unfortunate not to have Gordon available to play in this situation, but Spencer Jones filled in for him exceptionally in Game 5. With Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Cam Johnson still leading the way for the Nuggets, they should still be able to pull out a win with Gordon on the sideline.

Timberwolves' injuries even the playing field

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) talks with guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) during a free throw by the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves knew they would be without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo for Game 6, but they now have two more key absences to deal with. Both Ayo Dosunmu (right calf soreness) and Kyle Anderson (illness) have been ruled out for Thursday's game, despite not being listed on Minnesota's initial injury report.

Dosunmu has arguably been the Timberwolves' best offensive player during this series, and with Edwards sidelined, his role only increased. Now, the Timberwolves will be relying much more on Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels to produce on the offensive end, or else the Nuggets will have an easy path to force a Game 7.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Minnesota on Thursday night on ESPN.

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