Cameron Johnson’s Place on Nuggets’ Roster Could Be in Jeopardy

There could be a chance Cameron Johnson has played his last game with the Denver Nuggets after just one season in the mix with the team.

And the reason why is simply due to cap space logistics.

According to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, as the Nuggets attempt to create cap space for Peyton Watson's contract in restricted free agency, Johnson has been considered the "most likely trade candidate" on the roster for some time now.

"Johnson has been considered the most likely candidate to be traded for months, according to sources, but Gordon and Braun are in the same salary range as him. Denver’s first-round flame-out was disastrous enough that anyone other than Jokic could feasibly be shipped off."

The fallout of Denver's embarrassing first-round exit does tend to heighten the chances of a bigger move to be in play for someone like Aaron Gordon, or maybe even Jamal Murray if the Nuggets truly did want to make monumental roster changes.

But in the effort to free space for Watson's eventual contract and avoid the luxury tax, Johnson's contract makes a ton of sense for the Nuggets to shop for cap relief, and could lead to those rumors heating up a bit further in due time.

Could Cameron Johnson Be on the Move for Denver?

In what would be an up and down year of production, and even facing injury troubles in the midst of it, Johnson began to turn things around at the end of the season for a steady intro into his Nuggets tenure.

In 54 games played, he averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 43.0% from three.

He turned into a connecting piece on the offensive end for the Nuggets' frontcourt that, when healthy, can fit with multiple lineups with his length and shooting ability. However, that production also comes at a cost of $23 million on an expiring deal for next season.

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) reacts in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's not a bad contract to be paying for Johnson's skill set. And technically, Denver could keep Johnson and Watson on next season’s roster while paying the luxury tax. But recent history shows that's a route this ownership group has not been willing to take.

For example, the Nuggets’ only move at this past trade deadline was to deal Hunter Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets for a second-round pick, all to avoid being less than $500,000 over the tax––showing just how committed the Nuggets are to being below that threshold at all costs.

That strategy is probably not going to change this offseason. And with all signs pointing towards Watson being a priority to re-sign to the roster this summer, all of those making over $20 million annually on their respective contracts should be on notice as Denver navigates the next few months.

As a result, it puts Johnson squarely on the radar to be moved this summer, even if he just got done unpacking his bags last summer.

His shooting upside and length definitely had their value in Denver's rotation this past season, especially at the tail end of it, but he might also have the most replaceable skill set of those in the starting lineup. Even better, that skill set pairs with an easy contract to be moved via trade.

Anything is possible for the Nuggets this summer considering how they just concluded an ugly postseason. At the same time, Johnson's departure in what would ultimately be a cap-cutting maneuver from the Denver brass would be far from the most surprising outcome.

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