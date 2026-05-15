Nuggets' 3 Best Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets enter a crucial offseason to get right for the future of their franchise.

Fresh off a humbling first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it remains clear that this Nuggets roster is still a few steps away from championship contention. In the eyes of Nikola Jokic, this group is "far away" from reaching those same heights from 2023.

That inevitably puts multiple names on the roster on notice for some notable shakeups. And for a select few, they naturally stand out as some appealing trade chips the Nuggets could dangle to opposing front offices in order to get this Denver roster back on track in time for next season.

With that in mind, let's sort through three of the Nuggets' better trade chips for this offseason that could be moved for the right price:

3. Julian Strawther

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Strawther is one of the few, affordable, young pieces the Nuggets have signed onto their roster that opposing teams could take interest in.

That's especially so when factoring in Strawther's contract situation headed into the 2027 offseason where he'll be slated to hit restricted free agency.

Denver would have the rights to retain him and match any offer his way, but this team is already facing some cap hurdles this summer that makes retaining other RFAs like Peyton Watson easier said than done.

If the Nuggets wanted to get ahead of that situation before it arrives next summer, the front office could look to deal Strawther to save some slight money against the cap ($4.8 million), and maybe recoup draft capital in the process.

2. Cameron Johnson

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Johnson sticks out as the easiest name to throw into the trade machine for the Nuggets simply based on both his and Denver's overall financial situation.

Johnson heads into the final year of his current contract for the 2026-27 season at $23.2 million. On a cap-constrained roster like the Nuggets, who are looking to free up money to avoid the luxury tax and pay Peyton Watson, it's easy to see how taking over $20 million off the books could help that.

The Nuggets won't give up on Johnson for nothing. He started to find his groove in the second half of last season to shoot above 40% from three, and he's still proven to be a quality offensive connector in Denver's frontcourt.

But in a pivotal offseason where the Nuggets have key decisions on their hands, sacrifices might have to be made. That puts Johnson squarely on the radar as a prime trade candidate.

1. Jamal Murray

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nuggets president Josh Kroenke laid out at his end-of-season presser that all options were on the table (outside of trading Nikola Jokic) to get this roster back on track. Naturally, that includes a possible trade revolving around Jamal Murray after his first-ever All-Star campaign.

Murray is the one piece on the Nuggets roster who can offer a seismic shakeup in a potential trade package. He has by far the most trade value on the team outside of Jokic, comes fresh off a career-best season, and could leave Denver to shed a ton of money if able to get him off the books.

But Murray is a franchise icon; one who's going to get his jersey put in the rafters once he decides to hang up his things. Trading him would mean the Nuggets have to get a truly worthwhile package to warrant such a drastic move.

There's a chance the right suitor that's hungry for an offensive spark in the league will come to Denver and offer that, though. And if a package with a premier defender/young player and multiple draft picks comes across the front office's desk, that possibility might be at least considered.

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